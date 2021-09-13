iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,685 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,525,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 309,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,778,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,671,000 after purchasing an additional 522,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

