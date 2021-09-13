iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Boosted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 115,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.29 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.