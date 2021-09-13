iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 537,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after buying an additional 393,500 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $77.34 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05.

