iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,007 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $191,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $77.34 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05.

