iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $72.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $74.36.

