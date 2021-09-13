iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

