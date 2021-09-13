iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,475,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,829,000 after acquiring an additional 701,178 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.01. The company had a trading volume of 62,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,439. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

