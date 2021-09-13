iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $76.86 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.