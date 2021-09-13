iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Cut by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 4.2% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $23,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,666,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,557,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.95. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

