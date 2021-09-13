iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $138.82 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.22.

