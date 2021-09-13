iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $102.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $104.27.

