iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $68.34

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.34 and last traded at $68.69, with a volume of 97970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.86.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 366.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 61,042 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

