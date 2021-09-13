iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,003,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358,299 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 3.61% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $607,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 276,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI opened at $103.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.80. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $105.41.

