iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 7.1% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $27,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $57.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

