iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $170.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.84. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.31.

