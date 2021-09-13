iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.76

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.76 and last traded at $73.62, with a volume of 43644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

