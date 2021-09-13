iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Decreased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.73. 70,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,367. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.94.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.