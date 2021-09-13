iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $16,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,322 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 576,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,090,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,656,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $173.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.94. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.