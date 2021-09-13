iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $40,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.92. 19,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,408. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

