iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Increased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.2% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 819,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,977,000 after purchasing an additional 596,812 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.69. 1,463,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,167,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

