iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $223.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

