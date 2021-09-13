iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,288 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $85,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

