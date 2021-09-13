iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Cut by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $80.79. 135,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,910. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $82.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

