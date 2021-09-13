iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 373,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,820 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $160.64 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.40 and a 1 year high of $163.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.93 and its 200-day moving average is $146.49.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.