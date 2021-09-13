iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $448.16. 225,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,999. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.82 and a 200-day moving average of $422.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

