iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Reduced by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $449.43. 54,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,999. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $443.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.