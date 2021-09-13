iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Increased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $78.30 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

