iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.9% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,678,000 after buying an additional 558,804 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.87. 238,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

