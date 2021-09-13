iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,372,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,413,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.73. 58,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,112. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

