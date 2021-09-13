iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $836,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41.

