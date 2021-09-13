Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Trading Down 1.4%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. 550,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,440,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $98.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 150.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 4,807.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,070 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 134,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 537,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

