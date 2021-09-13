Ispolink Trading Up 12.4% This Week (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Ispolink has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and $7.34 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00150306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.78 or 0.00740672 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,703,419 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

