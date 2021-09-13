Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITMR traded up $9.61 on Monday, reaching $30.25. 102,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.13. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Itamar Medical by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Itamar Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Itamar Medical by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itamar Medical by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Itamar Medical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

