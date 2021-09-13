Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of ITRI opened at $78.88 on Monday. Itron has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.83, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $53,296.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,246.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $301,194. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

