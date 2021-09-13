IVERIC bio’s (ISEE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s previous close.

ISEE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 295,366 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,799 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,407 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.0% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.