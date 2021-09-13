Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,314 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $169.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.95. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.