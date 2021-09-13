James J. Lerner Sells 41,012 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $224,335.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James J. Lerner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $808,605.00.

NASDAQ QMCO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.32. 193,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $309.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

