Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman Sells 15,875 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $587,851.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BATS:JAMF traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 840,739 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 388,536 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAMF. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.