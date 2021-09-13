Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN) were up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.39 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). Approximately 1,068,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,182,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.20 ($0.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.75. The firm has a market cap of £18.75 million and a PE ratio of 9.06.

About Jangada Mines (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

