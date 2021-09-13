JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Shares Up 2.2%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.90. 71,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 565,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.
The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.
JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 166.02% and a negative net margin of 21.32%.
JanOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAN)
JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.
