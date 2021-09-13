JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Shares Up 2.2%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.90. 71,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 565,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 166.02% and a negative net margin of 21.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JanOne during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JanOne by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in JanOne during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JanOne during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JanOne by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

