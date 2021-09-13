Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition (NASDAQ:JUGG) Trading Up 1.3%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 40,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 24,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:JUGG)

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.