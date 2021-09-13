JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,821,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the period. JD.com makes up about 29.1% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of JD.com worth $225,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in JD.com by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 174,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after buying an additional 62,214 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 522,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,700,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,455,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.35. 246,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,625,440. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

