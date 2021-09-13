JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $41,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $3,455,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 22.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust increased its position in shares of JD.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 114,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 24.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Shares of JD stock opened at $80.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.