JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

JD Sports Fashion stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.35. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

