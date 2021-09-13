Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.88.

Signature Bank stock opened at $262.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $269.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.81 and its 200 day moving average is $241.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after buying an additional 691,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Signature Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 123.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after buying an additional 824,418 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.