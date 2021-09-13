Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Albemarle Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $8.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.30.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

Shares of ALB opened at $241.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $253.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,092,000 after acquiring an additional 431,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

