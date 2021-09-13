Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hologic, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hologic in a report issued on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $7.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HOLX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

