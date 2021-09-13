Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamaha Motor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.24.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 19.59%.

YAMHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $27.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Yamaha Motor has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.