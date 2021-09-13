Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for General Mills in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

GIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE:GIS opened at $58.43 on Monday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

