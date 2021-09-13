Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

SCGLY opened at $6.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.86%.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

